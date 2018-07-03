Digest After Dark - What Do You Have to Lose?

|0:00
We talk about the Historical Basketball League and its implications for HBCU sports, and the curious case of Ishmale Powell. HBCUGameday.com Founder Steven Gaither is our special guest.
