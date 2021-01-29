Digest After Dark - The White House, Google, and the NBA All-Star Game

We discuss HBCU leaders and upcoming meetings with White House officials and the CEO of Google. We also talk about the recent troubles for an HBCU trustee, and the possibility of an HBCU hosting the 2021 NBA All-Star Game.
