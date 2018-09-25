We talk about the process and benefits of transferring between or into HBCUs, adjusting to different campus cultures, and the differences between PWIs and HBCUs.
We talk about the process and benefits of transferring between or into HBCUs, adjusting to different campus cultures, and the differences between PWIs and HBCUs.
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.