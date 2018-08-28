We talk about the synergy between the black church and HBCUs and how it is stronger than most may realize. We also discuss Omarosa’s shenanigans and if she was more valuable to the sector than meets the eye.
We talk about the synergy between the black church and HBCUs and how it is stronger than most may realize. We also discuss Omarosa’s shenanigans and if she was more valuable to the sector than meets the eye.
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.