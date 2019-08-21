Digest After Dark - Y'all Couldn't Get HBCU Awards Tickets?

Jarrett Carter Sr.
Aug 21, 2019
  
0:00
-58:02

We offer thoughts on this year's HBCU Awards ceremony and discuss the future of Cheyney University. We also break down the HBCU alumni echo chamber, and analyze Steph Curry's gift to Howard University.

