Digest After Dark - Y'all Couldn't Get HBCU Awards Tickets?

We offer thoughts on this year's HBCU Awards ceremony and discuss the future of Cheyney University. We also break down the HBCU alumni echo chamber, and analyze Steph Curry's gift to Howard University.
