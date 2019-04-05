Digest After Dark - Y'all Didn't Know About These HBCU Scams?

Jarrett Carter Sr.
Apr 5, 2019
  
0:00
-1:07:08

We discuss the ways in which HBCU students and institutions incorporate scams to ensure progress and survival. We also talk about the return of Freaknik and implications for the HBCU community.

