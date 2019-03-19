Digest After Dark - Y'all Just Gonna Let Them Move the Law School?

|0:00
|-1:00:06
We discuss the threats against Cheyney, Bennett and other struggling HBCUs, the Texas Southern University Law School controversy, and the historic national increase in HBCU enrollment.
|0:00
|-1:00:06
We discuss the threats against Cheyney, Bennett and other struggling HBCUs, the Texas Southern University Law School controversy, and the historic national increase in HBCU enrollment.
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.