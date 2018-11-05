Digest After Dark - Ya'll Know Alabama BBQ is Trash...

Jarrett Carter Sr.
Nov 5, 2018
  
0:00
-1:09:25

We talk the role of the HBCU community in midterm elections, an exclusive interview with Morehouse Drum Major Lila Grant on her pursuit of pay equity in the band ranks, and which HBCU city as the best BBQ.

