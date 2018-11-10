Digest After Dark - Ya'll Still Haven't Gotten Your Provisional Ballots?

|0:00
We recap the 2018 midterm elections, discuss the responsibility of HBCU alumni in advocacy for our schools, and debate the future of Cheyney University
