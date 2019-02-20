Digest After Dark - Y'all Still Standing With Jussie?

Jarrett Carter Sr.
Feb 20, 2019
  
0:00
-1:06:27

We discuss Bennett College's recent accreditation appeal, Jussie Smollett's credibility crisis, Ralph Northam's upcoming visit to Virginia Union University and the state of student housing on HBCU campuses.

