Digest Radio – Bennett College President, National Alumnae Association President Discuss the Campaign to Save the School

Jarrett Carter Sr.
Jan 4, 2019

We talk with Bennett College President Phyllis Worthy Dawkins and Bennett National Alumnae Association President Gwendolyn Mackel Rice about the school’s fundraising efforts, how it arrived at a point of concern, and what lies ahead for the institution. Donate to Bennett at bennett.edu/donate

