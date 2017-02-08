Digest Radio — Episode 1
We open with conversation about how pro-black talking points are evolving into anti-HBCU rhetoric. We also speak with legendary Virginia State University head cheerleading coach Paulette Walker Johnson, Clark Atlanta University Provost Peter Nwosu, and Morehouse College Professor Gregory Price.
