Digest Radio — Episode 1

We open with conversation about how pro-black talking points are evolving into anti-HBCU rhetoric. We also speak with legendary Virginia…

Jarrett Carter Sr.
Feb 8, 2017CommentShare

We open with conversation about how pro-black talking points are evolving into anti-HBCU rhetoric. We also speak with legendary Virginia State University head cheerleading coach Paulette Walker Johnson, Clark Atlanta University Provost Peter Nwosu, and Morehouse College Professor Gregory Price.

CommentShare
← PreviousNext →