Digest Radio - Episode 2

Jarrett Carter Sr.
Feb 11, 2017
  
0:00
-1:00:29

We talk with Florida Memorial University President Roslyn Clark Artis, HBCUSTORY.ORG's Crystal deGregory and HBCUMONEY.COM's William Foster, and Savannah State University alum and renowned photographer James Anthony.

