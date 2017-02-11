Digest Radio — Episode 2

We talk with Florida Memorial University President Roslyn Clark Artis, HBCUSTORY.ORG's Crystal deGregory and HBCUMONEY.COM's William…

Jarrett Carter Sr.
Feb 11, 2017

We talk with Florida Memorial University President Roslyn Clark Artis, HBCUSTORY.ORG’s Crystal deGregory and HBCUMONEY.COM’s William Foster, and Savannah State University alum and renowned photographer James Anthony.

