Digest Radio - Episode 3

Jarrett Carter Sr.
Apr 3, 2017
  
0:00
-1:00:59

We speak with St. Augustine's University President Emerita Dianne Suber about the recent meetings between the White House and HBCUs. We also speak with North Carolina A&T alum and STEMly co-founder Devon Rollins, and with Maryland Technology Development Corporation executive McKeever Conwell and Harbor Bank Community Development Vice President Calvin Young about a new startup initiative with potential impact for HBCU students and alumni.

