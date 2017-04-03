Digest Radio - Episode 3

|0:00
|-1:00:59
We speak with St. Augustine's University President Emerita Dianne Suber about the recent meetings between the White House and HBCUs. We also speak with North Carolina A&T alum and STEMly co-founder Devon Rollins, and with Maryland Technology Development Corporation executive McKeever Conwell and Harbor Bank Community Development Vice President Calvin Young about a new startup initiative with potential impact for HBCU students and alumni.
