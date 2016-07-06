Dillard Breaks Alumni Giving Records

For the third consecutive year, Dillard University has set a new standard in alumni giving and engagement, announcing today more than $1.7 million in gifts given by more than 1,200 donors worldwide.

According to officials, the total alumni giving rate his tripled over the same period, an alumni effort DU President Walter Kimbrough calls essential to the school’s mission.

“One of the key indicators of the strength of any institution is the amount of giving done by alumni,” said Dillard President Walter M. Kimbrough. “Over the last three years our alumni have done a great job in raising their level of support for our students and our academic mission,” he added. “Their commitment to Dillard has made us stronger and we look for the success of the last few years to grow.”

“We are so thankful for the generosity of our alumni, who have come together in unprecedented numbers this year,” said Marc A. Barnes, vice president for Institutional Advancement. “Dillard can also be proud of the complete effort given by our advancement team, particularly over the last 90 days, in reaching out to alumni and encouraging them to give. This year was historic, and we expect to continue to make history moving forward.”