Donald Palm Named Provost at Virginia State

Former Florida A&M University associate provost Donald Palm was today announced as Virginia State University’s new provost and vice-president of academic affairs.

A Lincoln University alumnus, Dr. Palm oversaw undergraduate education at FAMU and served as a tenured Professor in the College of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences. From a release:

During his tenure at Florida A&M University, he has received several prestigious University awards such as the CeDAR Honors Visionary Award, Advanced Teacher of the Year Award, Grantsmanship Award, and the Rising Star Award. Additionally, he has successfully secured more than five million dollars for STEM Education support, Research Program Support and his primary research focus on Neurodegeneration. He has served as a major advisor for several Ph.D. students and has authored numerous peer reviewed articles in the field of Neuroscience.

VSU President Makola Abdullah applauded Dr. Palm’s record as an administrator, and outlook for Virginia State’s academic imprint.

“We are fortunate to have Dr. Palm join the administrative team at VSU. His extensive background and experience in Health Sciences will be critical as we build new programs and further position VSU as a top land grant and research university.”