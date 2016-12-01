Dope. But aren’t you suggesting that people who use the terms should apologize for usage of them? If thats freedom speak to them, whether nuanced or not, shouldn’t they be free to use it? Or should they apologize for it?

While calling for total emancipation of black thought, it seems to me you are minimizing it at the same time within the most basic of critiques — word choice. I dont use either term, but I would imagine those who do are using it as very clear language to suggest that they are comfortable with who they are, who we are?

Just saying. But great think piece all the same.