Dow Establishes $5 Million STEM Development Initiative at Five HBCUs

Materials science corporation Dow today announced a national HBCU development initiative designed to expand the professional development pipeline in science and technology industries, powered by a $5 million donation to five Black colleges.

Florida A&M University, Howard University, North Carolina A&T State University, Prairie View A&M University, and Southern University will receive funding through 2024 to support STEM development programs in teacher training, graduate study and research, undergraduate scholarships, and curriculum enhancement.

“Representation and diverse perspectives are key drivers for innovation and business success,” said Karen S. Carter, chief Human Resources officer and chief Inclusion officer, Dow Inc. “This investment shows our commitment to strengthening and diversifying the American manufacturing and STEM pipeline and attracting a workforce equipped to lead our Company into the future.”

Officials from the participating HBCUs applauded the investment program and its potential impact for long-term academic and workforce development outcomes.