Wilma Mishoe, Delaware State University’s first female board chair and the daughter of one of the school’s most iconic presidents, was today announced as the interim leader of the state’s flagship HBCU campus.
Wilma Mishoe, Delaware State University’s first female board chair and the daughter of one of the school’s most iconic presidents, was today announced as the interim leader of the state’s flagship HBCU campus.
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.