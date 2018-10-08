Education Trust Director of Higher Ed Policy Tiffany Jones

|0:00
|-27:23
Dr. Tiffany Jones, Director of Higher Education Policy at the Education Trust, discusses how new college recruitment movements and policymaking may impact HBCUs nationwide.
|0:00
|-27:23
Dr. Tiffany Jones, Director of Higher Education Policy at the Education Trust, discusses how new college recruitment movements and policymaking may impact HBCUs nationwide.
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.