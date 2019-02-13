Edward Waters Receives $100K Gift to Establish Honors College

Edward Waters College has announced receipt of a $100,000 gift from the Jessie Ball DuPont Fund, which will be used to establish an honors college at the institution next fall.

Officials say the gift and the new honors program will help to increase student diversity at the institution while bolstering new programs in law and career development partnerships with associated corporations.

“We are simply overjoyed and ecstatic to be the beneficiary of this significant investment by the Jessie Ball DuPont Fund as we continue our efforts to chiefly support student success at Edward Waters College,” said EWC President & CEO, Dr. A. Zachary Faison, Jr.

Members of the EWC faculty and academic affairs division will begin developing a curriculum and accompanying presidential scholarship program this summer.