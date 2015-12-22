Elizabeth City State Chancellor Stacey Franklin Jones Resigns

[caption id=”” align=”alignnone” width=”800.0"]

Elizabeth City State University Chancellor Stacey Franklin Jones will resign from the university on Dec. 31, less than 18 months after being appointed to the position.

Sources close to ECSU administration say that Dr. Jones, a former management consultant with executive stops at Benedict College and Bowie State University, was forced to resign due to issues with falling enrollment and its financial aid division.

No stranger to controversy, Dr. Jones left Bowie State in November 2010 after just four months at the school, and shortly after a ‘no confidence’ vote from faculty who say she made sweeping changes in personnel and programmatic structure.

Fayetteville State University Chief of Staff Thomas Conway will serve as interim chancellor beginning on Jan. 1, 2016.

