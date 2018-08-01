Elizabeth City State Receives Record Funding for Campus Renovations

The University of North Carolina Board of Governors last week approved a $2.3 million appropriation for campus repairs and renovations at Elizabeth City State University. Officials say it is the largest disbursement to the school in seven years from the fund, and the largest percentage share of the total system fund in school history.

The funding represents about 15 percent of the school’s assessed $15 million in repair and renovation needs, support for which has declined system-wide over years according to the Daily Tar Heel.

“This tangible support from the state demonstrates that the UNC Board of Governors are serious about our overall investment strategy for ECSU,” said UNC System Board Member Darrell Allison. “Moreover, it’s important to note that but for the strong advocacy demonstrated by Dr. Dixon on behalf of ECSU, I don’t think that support at this level materializes. It cannot be overstated enough that Dr. Dixon and her leadership team have been exceptional during this entire process.”