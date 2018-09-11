Enterprise Donates $250,000 in Support of Harris-Stowe State Summer Bridge Program

Students enrolled in Harris-Stowe State University’s summer bridge program will see academic opportunities and experiential learning increase next year, thanks to a $250,000 gift from the Enterprise Holdings Foundation and its founding family.

HSSU announced the gift last month, which was established in 2014 and funded by the car rental company’s philanthropic arm in 2015 to create a residential college experience for recent high school graduates entering the university.

According to a release, the program has enrolled more than 120 students from eight states in four years, and has boosted extra-curricular participation, and retention rates for a majority of its participants.

“With this generous gift, Enterprise continues to demonstrate its dedication to expanding opportunities for on-campus students from our community and from across the country,” said Dr. Dwaun J. Warmack, President of Harris-Stowe State University. “We are grateful for Enterprise’s longstanding support, and together, we will make the St. Louis community a better place for all citizens by promoting the value of post-secondary education.”

HSSU joins West Virginia State University and Xavier University in a growing list of HBCUs to receive sizable gifts from families and foundations in support of student access.