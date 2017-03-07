Episode 3

Jarrett Carter Sr.
Mar 7, 2017CommentShare

We speak with St. Augustine's University President Emerita Dianne Suber about the recent meetings between the White House and HBCUs. We also speak with North Carolina A&T alum and STEMly co-founder Devon Rollins, and with Maryland Technology Development Corporation executive McKeever Conwell and Harbor Bank Community Development Vice President Calvin Young about a new startup initiative with potential impact for HBCU students and alumni.

CommentShare
← PreviousNext →