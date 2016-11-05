Even if not artistically or historically strong, it’s still an extraordinarily important work. And while I agree the preserving blackness and being human are mutually exclusive and emotionally taxing, I also think we’re kinda born with the genetic abilities to do so. On some X-Men “we have this crazy ability to endure and forgive white supremacy” kinda thing. It sucks, but its the gift and the curse.
