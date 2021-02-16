Evening Briefing - February 15, 2021

SECTOR NEWS

Dominion Energy is committing $25,000,000 to be shared among 11 historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs), including South Carolina State University, for the next six years.

The company is also launching a series of conversations with HBCU leaders from several states, including South Carolina, about equity. The first forum will identify and address the wealth and economic gap in some African American communities. (WLTX)

Howard University’s College of Nursing and Allied Health Sciences and New York University’s Rory Meyers College of Nursing have formed an educational and research partnership to work together to have a greater impact on improving health and health equity in urban areas and global communities.

“We are ecstatic to be in partnership with such a prestigious educational institution as NYU Meyers at such a critical time within our nation’s health care cataclysm,” said Gina S. Brown, Ph.D., MSA, RN, FAAN, dean for the College of Nursing and Allied Health Sciences at Howard University. “The potential collaborations are endless.” (Howard University)

In addition, new data from LinkedIn News finds great employer demand for HBCU graduates. According to the report’s author, George Anders, “Quietly, HBCUs and their alumni have emerged as stars in the never-ending U.S. hunt for talent. During the past five years, the hiring-rate trend for alumni of the 105 HBCUs has consistently outpaced similar data for overall LinkedIn U.S. membership.” The report finds that the HBCU hiring rate climbed an average of 5.9 percent a year during the strong job markets of 2016 through 2019 – well ahead of the overall U.S. growth rate of 1.3 percent. (Forbes)

The largest component of non-operating revenues was state appropriations, followed by federal grants and contracts, according to the report. Although these revenues support operating expenses, the Governmental Accounting Standards Board mandates these revenues be recorded as non-operating revenues.

Of the $40.2 million in non-operating revenues and expenses, $18.6 million was from state appropriations and $18.3 million was from federal grants and contracts.

The amount of non-operating revenue from state appropriations decreased by $1.3 million from fiscal year 2019. (News Tribune)

INDUSTRY NEWS