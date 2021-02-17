Evening Briefing - February 16, 2021

SECTOR NEWS

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said it would commit $25 million to a five-year program aiding historically black colleges and universities.

In its first year, the initiative will include 125 students who will get training in fundamental finance skills, the New York-based company said Tuesday in an emailed statement. (Bloomberg)

IN3 has entered into a master collaborative research and development agreement (MCRADA) with Tougaloo College Research and Development Foundation, Inc., (TCRDF) which represents a consortium of 31 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). Under the MCRADA, the parties to the agreement, will jointly pursue federal and non-federal funding for a variety of defense opportunities. List of the 31 HBCUs is below.

The MCRADA will allow for joint proposals to be created to seek work with the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and other military entities in a variety of emerging technical areas including hypersonics, cyber-physical systems, trusted microelectronics and artificial intelligence. The agreement also allows for joint pursuits in business development and technology commercialization. (IN3 Indiana)

The city of Concord has approved a Statement of Collaboration with Barber-Scotia College to help work toward a future for the college.

Since the city created its Barber-Scotia Task Force, it has been working toward solidifying a future for the college in the community.

At a meeting last week, the city approved a collaboration statement with the college that formalizes an agreement between the city and college to work toward a realistic plan. (Independent Tribune)

As part of Cheyney University’s new STEM program in collaboration with The Wistar Institute, students returned to the spring semester eager to launch their new journey into biomedical research and to gain first-hand laboratory experience.

On February 4, eight Cheyney students began their first day at Wistar’s state-of-the-art facilities in Philadelphia to learn the latest in innovative research and technologies. They are part of the new Wistar-Cheyney collaboration to train students in cutting-edge biomedical research techniques and business development. (MyChesCo)

INDUSTRY NEWS