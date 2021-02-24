Evening Briefing - February 23, 2021

SECTOR NEWS

More than a dozen people who participated in the program between 2017 and 2020describe a mixed record, with good intentions marred by mediocre execution and shifting priorities. So far, the company has hosted less than 200 students through the program -- far fewer than the original plan suggested. Students also describe a hastily organized program with unclear expectations around work and job preparedness, as well as culture clashes that often left Howard faculty to do triage.

On the plus side, nearly all the students told CNBC they came away from the program knowing more than they did before, and were grateful for having a real-world work experience and meeting accomplished Google employees. (CNBC)

The U.S. Department of Defense has launched an aerospace education center of excellence at Tuskegee University in Alabama.

Officials say the Aerospace Education Research and Innovation Center will support undergraduate research in materials and aerospace sciences relevant to the Defense Department and the aerospace industry. (WSFA)

But when XULA, as it is also known, announced in 2019 that it was resurrecting a baseball program that had been dormant since 1960, Cousin said he was “really shocked.” And when the newly hired XULA head coach, Adrian Holloway, invited Cousin to an athletic event on campus, gave him a tour, explained his vision and made him a generous scholarship offer, Cousin was sold.

“It’s a good school for putting people in medical school that look like me, and that’s what I want to do, actually,” Cousin, a freshman pitcher and first baseman, said in a phone interview. “I want to become a sports medicine doctor, so Xavier was really a perfect fit.” (New York Times)

The Center for Black Entrepreneurship will guide students through an entrepreneurship curriculum to “bridge the gap between students with competitive ideas and venture capital firms.” The center will be located on the campuses of Spelman and Morehouse colleges. The Black Economic Alliance Foundation, a coalition of Black business and civic leaders committed to advancing economic progress in Black communities, will also partner in the project. (Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

INDUSTRY NEWS