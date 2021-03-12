Evening Briefing - March 11, 2021

SECTOR NEWS

To help level the field, the study recommends that studios embrace transparency and accountability about their own ranks, and expand recruiting to state schools and historically Black colleges and universities. That could be accomplished with the help of a third-party organization.

Leonard noted that the potential $10 billion windfall that could be derived from diversity efforts is specifically tied to underrepresentation of Black talent and executives. The total opportunity is significantly larger than that if other underrepresented minorities are added as well. (CNBC)

South Carolina State University Athletics Director Stacy Danley says his department needs $1 million for more personnel, scholarships and women’s sports.

Danley spoke last week to the trustee board’s Ad Hoc Athletic Committee, asking for $239,000 for additional scholarships; $485,000 for additional personnel; and $276,000 to help the department fulfill its obligations under Title IX.

“We sponsor 14 sports. That’s 174 scholarships if we were fully funded. We’re at about 122. So that’s a big difference for us,” Danley said. (Times & Democrat)

The recent highlighting of Historically Black Colleges and Universities has led many to learn that most of these schools were founded on land grants provided by the government during the Reconstruction Era. Realizing this has motivated Master P to take matters into his own hands to change the future.

Master P took to Instagram where he revealed his life goal has now changed. “I used to want to own an NBA team but now I want to own a HBCU,” opens his video’s caption. (Complex)

The MEAC Era of North Carolina A&T men’s basketball is over.

North Carolina A&T had a positive COVID-19 test in its men’s basketball program, forcing it to opt-out of the MEAC basket tournament. That means the winner of Thursday night’s contest between Norfolk State and North Carolina Central will automatically advance to Saturday’s MEAC Final. A&T was scheduled to play the winner of the game Friday night at 8:30 PM EST. (HBCU Gameday)

INDUSTRY NEWS