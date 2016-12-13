Ever Wondered How HBCU Presidents Lobby For Additional Money from Congress?

Leaders from 1890’s offer support for federal bill on increased funding for agricultural programs

If you ever thought the president of your HBCU was never around, chances are they are at the state house or in Washington D.C. working with lawmakers to secure money for programs and scholarships.

One of the more productive efforts for black college presidents has been the work of the 1890 land grant HBCUs, many of whom assembled in Washington last week for testimony in support of H.R. 6020, a bipartisan bill that would add $1 million in federal spending to HBCU scholarships and program development at schools like Florida A&M, Southern, Alabama A&M and North Carolina A&T.

Watch the testimony of University of Maryland Eastern Shore President Juliette Bell, Central State President Cynthia Jackson-Hammond and Fort Valley State President Paul Jones, and members of Congress who support the legislation. And see if you can pick out other HBCU presidents present supporting the bill.