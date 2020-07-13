Exclusive: An Interview with Maryland HBCU Lawsuit Lead Attorney Michael D. Jones

An exclusive interview with the Dillard University alumnus and current board chair about the longstanding federal lawsuit against the State of Maryland for unconstitutional treatment of the state's four historically black institutions.
| 1
An exclusive interview with the Dillard University alumnus and current board chair about the longstanding federal lawsuit against the State of Maryland for unconstitutional treatment of the state's four historically black institutions.
| 1
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.