Exclusive: Mr. Morgan State Andrew Mitchell Addresses ‘All Lives Matter’ Promotion
Clarifies his position, role of HBCUs in Black Lives Matter movement.
Clarifies his position, role of HBCUs in Black Lives Matter movement.
Mr. Morgan State University Andrew Mitchell, a senior physical education major from Memphis, grants an exclusive interview to explain his controversial social media post and his thoughts on black responsibility.
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.