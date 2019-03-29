The Extinction of HBCUs From National Higher Ed Research

Jarrett Carter Sr.
Mar 29, 2019

UVA’s report release coincides with a report on out-of-state student enrollment trends at public research universities, which also omitted HBCUs despite making significant findings about racial and socioeconomic bias within the trends. Months ago, a report from the University of Southern California outlined black student access and achievement at colleges across the country without including HBCUs.

