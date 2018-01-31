Facebook to Sponsor Alfred Street Baptist Church HBCU College Festival

Alfred Street Baptist Church has connected thousands of students to admission and more than $6 million in scholarship support at historically black colleges nationwide through its annual HBCU college fair. Now, the acclaimed college fair will welcome tech giant Facebook as the title sponsor for the 16th edition of the event.

17th Annual ASBC HBCU College Festival Over 70 colleges and universities will be represented plus other organizations Some schools will offer instant admission, waive application fees, and conduct on-site interviews (Interview Guidance) Seminars for students, parents, and guardians Band and Choral auditions (Must pre-register and bring your own instrument for band auditions) (Music Audition Guidance) The HBCU College Festival is FREE but everyone-students, parents, guardians, other family members, and counselors MUST register It is with the joy and love of Jesus Christ that we, the family of Alfred Street, warmly welcome you to our 17th Annual HBCU College Festival.

From a release:

“Historically black colleges and universities are vital to the fabric of America, helping ensure equal access to the American dream and educating some of the country’s greatest minds, including generations of African-American pioneers, leaders, and professionals,” said Reginald B. McKnight, Facebook’s Head of U.S. Infrastructure Public Policy.” At Facebook, we are committed to making sure that the next generation of great minds can flourish. We are proud to stand with the Alfred Street Baptist Church Foundation, these amazing young people and our nation’s HBCUs as a partner and a champion for opportunity and access in higher education.”

Church executives applauded Facebook’s embrace of the festival, and said that the sponsorship will include exhibition space and networking opportunities for students.

“While Facebook is a high-tech company, it is also committed to education and diversity. Their diversity strategy calls for training women and underserved populations for employment in the tech sector and assembling a workforce that looks like the population,” said Rev. Dr. Howard-John Wesley, Alfred Street Baptist Church’s pastor. “Therefore, it is evident that Facebook shares some of the same social responsibility and values as Alfred Street and our Alfred Street Baptist Church Foundation. That is one of the reasons we are elated that Alfred Street and Facebook will be joining forces to support our HBCUs through our College Festival.”