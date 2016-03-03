FAMU Alum Avido Khahaifa Named to Dual Editor, Publisher Role with Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel editor and Florida A&M University alumnus Avido Khahaifa has been promoted to a dual role with the newspaper, adding publisher duties to his content oversight of the publication.

Khahaifa will oversee business operations and content strategy for the Sentinel, regarded as the newspaper of record for Central Florida with a circulation exceeding more than 400,000 readers per week.

A Pulitzer Prize finalist while working as a digital content producer for the Sentinel, Khahaifa is the first black publisher in the paper’s 110-year history as a daily publication.