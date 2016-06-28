FAMU Alumna Star Swain Goes Viral…Again

Florida A&M University alumna Star Swain is one of the most-viewed, non-celebrity HBCU graduates in the world, thanks to her prodigious talent as a singer.

Here is Swain as a member of the Marching 100 performing a vocal accompaniment to the band’s rendition of ‘Order My Steps,’ uploaded to YouTube in 2006.

Ten years, later the Jefferson County Middle-High School Assistant Principal caught national attention for a performance of the national anthem at the Lincoln Memorial.

She talked with WFSU in Tallahassee about the experience.