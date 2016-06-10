FAMU Alumni, Former Presidents Call for Non-Renewal of Mangum’s Contract

A group of Florida A&M University stakeholders, including several former presidents, released a letter calling for the non-renewal of university president Elmira Mangum’s contract.

The letter, signed by former presidents Frederick Humphries and Fred Gainous, former interim presidents Castell Bryant and Henry Lewis, prominent alumnus and activist Umi Selah (Phillip Agnew) and immediate past alumni association president Tommy Mitchell, cites controversy with the university’s Board of Trustees and alleged infighting with faculty and student stakeholder groups on campus in its call for FAMU to restore its brand.

We agree that the stalemate that is currently in place creates a culture that will not allow for growth or stability. It is impossible for any university to thrive amid constant dysfunction. Our future has fallen victim to a recalcitrant administration engaged in a campaign to sustain an individual, not FAMU. The embarrassing improprieties, mismanagement, and inconsistencies are constant. This is not who we are, and we must point out the serious damage done to our brand. It simply cannot be allowed to continue. With some sadness, we are of the collective opinion that a favorable renewal of the President’s contract will not be in the best interest of FAMU.

Trustees twice attempted to fire Dr. Mangum last October, but both votes were narrowly defeated.