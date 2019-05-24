FAMU Alumni Raise More Than $450,000 During Annual Convention

Florida A&M University graduates from across the country convened earlier this month for the university’s annual National Alumni Association convention held in Birmingham, AL., where participants raised more than $450,000 for scholarships and academic development.
Of the alumni donations, the Florida Region contributed $222,366; the Northeast Region, $62,737, and the Far West Region, $57,508. The Southern Region alumni donated $46,476, while the Midwest Region contributed $9,105. Other donations totaled $59,508, according to preliminary reports.
Officials say the association has totaled more than $1.5 million in contributions to the university over the last three years.
