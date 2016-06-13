FAMU Mourns Loss of Alumnus Killed in Orlando Massacre

Florida A&M University today released a statement of mourning for alumnus Antonio Davon Brown, a 2008 graduate who was among the 50 people killed at a nightclub in Orlando early Sunday morning.

Our hearts go out to all of the families of those affected in the tragic shooting that took place in Orlando on Sunday morning. The horrendous incident happened not far from the Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University Law School in downtown Orlando.

29-year-old Antonio Davon Brown was a criminal justice major from Cocoa Beach, Florida and a member of ROTC during his time on the Hill. He graduated from FAMU in 2008 and is being remembered fondly by classmates and fellow alumni on social media… the Florida A&M University community stands with the entire Orlando community in the wake of tragedy. Our thoughts, and prayers for peace, are with everyone in central Florida and across this nation.

The FAMU College of Law opened for business today and offered counseling and police contact information for members of the public. FAMU Law Dean Angela Felecia Epps, posted a message of support for the community.

“This tragedy took place a short distance from the College of Law, and at this time, we do not know whether any of those killed or injured are members of the FAMU Law community — be it student, staff, faculty or alumni. We may never fully understand why innocent people are the victims of violent acts. Still, it is during times like these that we must unite as a community to stand against divisiveness and hate.