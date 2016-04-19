FAMU Pharmacy Among Nation’s Best in Funded Research

Florida A&M University’s College of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences was recently named by the Blue Ridge Institute for Medical Research as one of the nation’s best in attracting federal dollars for research and development. The listing places FAMU 12th on a national list of institutions receiving grants and contracts from the National Institutes of Health, and the top program in the state of Florida.

“I am extremely proud of our faculty, administration, graduate students, and our research office assistants as we do our part to keep FAMU in its rightful place as a national leader in medical research and in training the next generation of pharmaceutical scientists and pharmacy professionals,” said COPPS Dean Michael D. Thompson, Pharm.D.

With a focus in minority health research and outcomes assessment, the college is of the country’s most active centers of training and applied science in addressing prevalent public health disparities among African Americans, Hispanics and other ethnic minorities. The list of recent grants includes: