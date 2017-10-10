FAMU Pharmacy Jumps 20 Percent in Licensure Exam Passage Rates

More than 80 percent of graduates of Florida A&M University’s pharmacy program in 2016 passed the North American Pharmacy Licensure Examination this summer, a 20 percent passage rate increase from the previous cohort. From the Tallahassee Democrat:

A new curriculum, which originated under Thompson’s deanship, was introduced this fall, better aligning FAMU’s course requirements with national performance expectations. Two professors have been hired in clinical pharmacy and prep studies for the NAPLEX are being introduced earlier in the students senior year, allowing more time for self-assessments.

“It’s a very good beginning,” (FAMU Interim Pharmacy Dean Seth) Ablordeppey said of the passage rate. “It’s not where we want to be. We were at 62.8 percent last year and now, we’re at 83.3 percent. That’s a 20.5-point jump.”