FAMU Trustees to Hold Emergency Meeting

Trustees at Florida A&M University will hold an emergency teleconference meeting today, beginning at 10:15 a.m. The Tallahassee Democrat reports that most of the meeting will be held in closed session, for the executives to discuss litigation and a banking resolution.

The meeting follows a week of scrutiny for administration at the university following challenged elections for this year’s Student Government Association presidency, division between the university and members of its athletic booster club, and a change in executive oversight of the school’s finance and management division.

The meeting will broadcast on WANM.