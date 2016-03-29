FAMU Trustees to Hold Emergency Meeting

Trustees at Florida A&M University will hold an emergency teleconference meeting today, beginning at 10:15 a.m. The Tallahassee Democrat reports that most of the meeting will be held in closed session, for the executives to discuss litigation and a banking resolution.
The meeting follows a week of scrutiny for administration at the university following challenged elections for this year’s Student Government Association presidency, division between the university and members of its athletic booster club, and a change in executive oversight of the school’s finance and management division.
The meeting will broadcast on WANM.
