FAMU Trustees Vote in Support of SGA Elections Judicial Appeal

Trustees at Florida A&M University yesterday affirmed support for a circuit court appeal to redo student government elections at the school’s law campus in Orlando, in favor of a university-wide electoral reboot.

The Tallahassee Democrat reports on the 7–5 vote to preserve student self-governance, where trustees also underscored the need for better communication among students and leadership.

“I can support the motion and I understand the need for it under student democracy, but I want to see a full communications plan that alerts the students, the board, alumni of Florida A&M University,” said trustee David Lawrence Jr., former publisher of the Miami Herald and a veteran news industry executive.

Belvin Perry, a former chief circuit judge and prominent Orlando attorney now practicing with Morgan & Morgan, said: “I am very concerned we were not provided adequate information before making a vote on this matter. We are going to end up spending funds where there is no need to.”

Former SGA President-Elect Justin Bruno filed a motion to stay the re-election, and accused FAMU President Elmira Mangum of favoring the opposing ticket and meddling in election results.