FAMU Trustees Vote in Support of SGA Elections Judicial Appeal

Trustees at Florida A&M University yesterday affirmed support for a circuit court appeal to redo student government elections at the school’s law campus in Orlando, in favor of a university-wide electoral reboot.
The Tallahassee Democrat reports on the 7–5 vote to preserve student self-governance, where trustees also underscored the need for better communication among students and leadership.
“I can support the motion and I understand the need for it under student democracy, but I want to see a full communications plan that alerts the students, the board, alumni of Florida A&M University,” said trustee David Lawrence Jr., former publisher of the Miami Herald and a veteran news industry executive.
Belvin Perry, a former chief circuit judge and prominent Orlando attorney now practicing with Morgan & Morgan, said: “I am very concerned we were not provided adequate information before making a vote on this matter. We are going to end up spending funds where there is no need to.”
Former SGA President-Elect Justin Bruno filed a motion to stay the re-election, and accused FAMU President Elmira Mangum of favoring the opposing ticket and meddling in election results.
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.