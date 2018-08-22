Fayetteville State Chancellor James Anderson

|0:00
|-17:00
Dr. Anderson discusses FSU's recent $10,000 online degree initiative, outreach initiatives with military learners, and how HBCUs can stay ahead of negative trends in higher education.
|0:00
|-17:00
Dr. Anderson discusses FSU's recent $10,000 online degree initiative, outreach initiatives with military learners, and how HBCUs can stay ahead of negative trends in higher education.
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.