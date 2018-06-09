Fayetteville State Establishes Medical Research Partnership with Fort Bragg

Fayetteville State University (FSU) announced today its partnership with the Fort Bragg Research Institute (FBRI), a center designed to support the ongoing research interests of Womack Army Medical Center (WAMC) and Fort Bragg scientists and clinicians and to enhance the operational readiness of soldiers on the military base.
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.