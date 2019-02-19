Fayetteville State Nursing Posts Perfect NCLEX Score for Second Time in Three Years

Nursing graduates from Fayetteville State University have posted a perfect passage rate on the National Council Licensure Examination, marking the second time in three years that the program has moved 100 percent of a nursing cohort into certification upon leaving the university.

According to a release, 22 graduates from the program passed the examination on their first attempt, amassing a 98% total passage rate for 2018 that is three points higher than the average score for all nursing graduates from colleges and universities in North Carolina.

“I can’t emphasize enough how proud I am of these nursing graduates for the outstanding results on the nursing exam,” said FSU Chancellor James Anderson. “The nursing program here continues to set the standard for similar programs in this region and state for quality and success. I am especially proud of the associate dean, the faculty, and staff who work tirelessly to ensure the continued viability of this world-class program. They are doing tremendous work and I can’t thank them enough for all that they do.”