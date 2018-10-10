Fayetteville State Receives $197K in Hurricane Florence Student Recovery Funding

Fayetteville State University is among 38 two-year and four-year institutions to receive funding from the US Department of Education to help students dealing with restoration and recovery efforts caused by Hurricane Florence last month.

Students enrolled in schools in North and South Carolina will have access to the discretionary funding awarded through the Department’s Federal Supplemental Educational Opportunity Grant (FSEOG) program, with a specific emphasis on students from low-income households and receiving Pell Grant tuition assistance.

“Our hearts go out to the thousands of students in North Carolina whose lives were impacted by Hurricane Florence,” said Secretary DeVos. “The Department will continue to do all that it can to assist students, faculty and institutions in the Carolinas as they work to recover from this disaster.”

Fayetteville State was the only North Carolina HBCU to receive the funding and welcomed the third-largest disbursement in the batch of awards to institutions in the state.