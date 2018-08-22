Fayetteville State to Offer $10K Online Degree Pathway

Fayetteville State University will offer transfer students from Fayetteville Technical Community College a two-year pathway to a bachelor’s degree, with a $10,000 price tag.

FSU Chancellor James Anderson and FTCC President J. Larry Keen signed the agreement yesterday, which will offer students online courses and in-person engagement opportunities in key industries. From a release:

The $10K Pathway Plan will provide access to an affordable bachelor’s degrees in accounting, birth to kindergarten (non-teaching), criminal justice, fire and emergency services administration, business administration (General), intelligence studies, nursing, professional studies, psychology, and sociology. While these degree programs are fully online, FSU will provide regular face-to-face contact with program participants when needed.

“Fayetteville State University has responded to the leadership challenge presented by UNC President Margaret Spellings, by Chairman Harry Smith of the UNC Board of Governors, and President Peter Hans of the NC Community College System,” Anderson said. “Each has publicly espoused the need to make higher education in North Carolina more accessible, more affordable, and more accountable. Through this degree program, we have lessened the often-crushing burden of debt for our students.”